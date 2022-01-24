Bokf Na Takes $891,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $256.85. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

