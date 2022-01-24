Bokf Na Buys New Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $91.43 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

