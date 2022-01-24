Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 7,707 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $126.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

