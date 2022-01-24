Bokf Na Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.17 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50.

