BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) a C$14.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company has a market cap of C$527.46 million and a P/E ratio of 39.09. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.88.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

