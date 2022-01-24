Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $155.43 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

