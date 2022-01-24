Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,730.19, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

