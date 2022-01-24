Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 381.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $324.66 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

