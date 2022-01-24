Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,367 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.44 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

