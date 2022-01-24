Blockburn (BURN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,789.45

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 83.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Blockburn has traded down 86.5% against the dollar. Blockburn has a total market cap of $44,789.45 and approximately $375.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00123066 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

BURN is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ . The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using U.S. dollars.

