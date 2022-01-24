BlackRock Inc. Sells 416,861 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,024,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.04% of Commvault Systems worth $378,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.36 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

