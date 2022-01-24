BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.74% of Novanta worth $369,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Novanta by 49,783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novanta by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.63. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

