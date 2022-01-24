BlackRock Inc. Purchases 19,286 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.68% of Ultra Clean worth $357,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $48.85 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

