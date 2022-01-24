BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.84% of EnerSys worth $343,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.