BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.65% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $373,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $198,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

