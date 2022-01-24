Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $585.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $720.24 and a 200 day moving average of $741.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

