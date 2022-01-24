BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

