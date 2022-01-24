BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

