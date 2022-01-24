Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $4.45 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. CyrusOne accounts for about 0.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.