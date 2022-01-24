Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Skillz stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

