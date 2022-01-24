Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 450,000 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,000. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for about 2.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.35 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,366.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

