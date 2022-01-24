Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

