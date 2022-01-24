Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($59.35) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($60.04) to GBX 4,770 ($65.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,050 ($55.26).

DGE opened at GBX 3,718 ($50.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,904.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.73) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,283.67). Insiders acquired 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 in the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

