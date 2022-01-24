Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on ANGLE (LON:AGL)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:AGL opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.73) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 63.55 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

