Berenberg Bank Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 285

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 285 ($3.89) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($3.14) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.97).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

