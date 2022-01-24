Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €845.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.