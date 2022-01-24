Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

