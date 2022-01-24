Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

