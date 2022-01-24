Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.03. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

