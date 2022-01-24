Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,597 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $932,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 232,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

