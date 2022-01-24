BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$65.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm has a market cap of C$59.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.33. BCE has a 12-month low of C$54.18 and a 12-month high of C$67.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.