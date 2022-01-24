Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.64% of Bausch Health Companies worth $64,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.06 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

