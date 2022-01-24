Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:B opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

