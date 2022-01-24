Barings LLC Takes $12.01 Million Position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,000. Barings LLC owned 0.61% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $25,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

