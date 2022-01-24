Barings LLC Sells 51,753 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vale by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,671 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

