Barings LLC Purchases 1,039,152 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,152 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.9% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barings LLC owned 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $37,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.