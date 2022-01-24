Barings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

