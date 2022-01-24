Barings LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,204 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

BILI opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

