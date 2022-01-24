Barings LLC Has $22.36 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the quarter. XPeng accounts for approximately 0.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 103.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in XPeng by 104.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

