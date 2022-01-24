Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day moving average of $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

