Barclays Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $127.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.60.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

