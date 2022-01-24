Barclays PLC Sells 155,323 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.