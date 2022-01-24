Barclays PLC Purchases 17,400 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of GATX worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 101.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 54.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

GATX stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.