Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $16.09 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

