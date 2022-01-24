Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220,170 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

