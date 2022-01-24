Barclays Cuts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 781

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.23 on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

