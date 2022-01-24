Barclays Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 781

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.96) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 707.57 ($9.65).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 529 ($7.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.22.

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($34,383.95). Also, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,135.63). Insiders have bought a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880 in the last ninety days.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

