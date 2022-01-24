Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 87.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Switch were worth $87,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after buying an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after buying an additional 382,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.