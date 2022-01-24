Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Up to $36.68

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $37.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

