Bank of America Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to “Neutral”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

